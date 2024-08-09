ADVERTISEMENT

Durand Cup: A full strength Mohun Bagan SG overwhelms Indian Air Force 6-0

Published - August 09, 2024 03:30 am IST - KOLKATA

The two teams remained tied on six points with two wins each but Mohun Bagan had a better goal average to claim the top spot ahead of the Derby clash

Amitabha Das Sharma

Indian Air Force goalkeeper Subhajit Basu (in yellow) saves an attack of Mohun Bagan Super Giant players during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant overwhelmed the Indian Air Force team by half a dozen goals in its second outing of the 133rd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

The big win helped Mohun Bagan reach the top of the Group A standings while overtaking traditional rival Emami East Bengal.

The two teams remained tied on six points with two wins each but Mohun Bagan had a better goal average to claim the top spot ahead of the Derby clash (on August 18), which will decide the final group positions and the candidate for the quarterfinals.

Australian forward Jason Cummings scored a brace, while Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco and the two Scotsmen in the team, Thomas Aldred and Greg Stewart, scored one apiece to complete the scoring process for Mohun Bagan SG. This was the first time in the new season where Mohun Bagan SG fielded a major part of its first team under its Spanish head coach Jose Molina.

The result:

Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG 6 (Jason Cummings 4, 76, Tom Aldred 10, Liston Colaco 38, Anirudh Thapa 65, Greg Stewart 90+1) bt Indian Air Force FT 0.

