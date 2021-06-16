Football

‘Drink water!’: Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second team goal during the Euro 2020 football championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary on June 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday’s Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 10:50:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/drink-water-ronaldo-removes-coca-cola-bottles-at-euro-press-conference/article34827141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY