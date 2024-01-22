GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dovbyk hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla to reclaim Liga lead

After Real Madrid scraped a controversial 3-2 win over bottom side Almeria and Ferran Torres's own treble helped Barca win 4-2 at Real Betis, Girona demonstrated their title credentials.

January 22, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Girona, Spain

AFP
Girona’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk challenges Sevilla’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (C) during the Spanish League football match between Girona FC and Sevilla FC at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on January 21, 2024.

Girona’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk challenges Sevilla’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (C) during the Spanish League football match between Girona FC and Sevilla FC at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Artem Dovbyk struck a hat-trick inside seven minutes as minnows Girona powered back to the top of La Liga with a thumping 5-1 win over Sevilla on January 21.

After Real Madrid scraped a controversial 3-2 win over bottom side Almeria and Ferran Torres's own treble helped Barca win 4-2 at Real Betis, Girona demonstrated their title credentials.

The Catalan club, in the top flight for only the fourth season in their history, are shock challengers for the Spanish title and lead second place Madrid by a point, having played one extra game.

Struggling Sevilla, 17th, who in recent years have dreamed of a title tilt themselves, took the lead when Isaac Romero slotted home Adria Pedrosa's low cross to put the visitors ahead.

However Michel Sanchez's sparkling Girona responded forcefully with Dovbyk netting a quickfire treble.

The Ukrainian striker headed home at the far post to level the score in the 13th minute and then struck again two minutes later from Portu's cut-back.

The third was better still, a fine individual goal, with Dovbyk cutting in from the right and driving home from range.

Portu struck the crossbar as the hosts strutted their stuff at their Montilivi stadium.

Viktor Tsygankov slid home Girona's fourth early in the second half after good work by winger Savinho and substitute Cristhian Stuani rounded off the rout late on.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.