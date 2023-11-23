ADVERTISEMENT

Dortmund's Nmecha ruled out until 2024 with injury

November 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Berlin

“Felix Nmecha will not be available for the rest of the calendar year due to a hip injury,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told reporters

AFP

Dortmund’s German midfielder Felix Nmecha during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United FC in Dortmund, western Germany on November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has been ruled out until 2024 with a hip injury, coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Thursday.

"It's a complicated part of the body and we need to give him a break."

Nmecha moved to Dortmund from Wolfsburg in the close-season in a deal worth 30 million euros ($32.7 million).

The midfielder scored the winning goal in Dortmund's Champions League match at Newcastle in October.

Born in Hamburg, Nmecha and brother Lukas grew up in England and both came through the Manchester City academy before going on to represent Germany.

After an unbeaten start to the season, Dortmund now sit fifth after losing their last two matches against Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, slipping 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"We take the responsibility of our last Bundesliga games with us and want to show on Saturday against Gladbach that we can do better," said Terzic.

