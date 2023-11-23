HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dortmund's Nmecha ruled out until 2024 with injury

“Felix Nmecha will not be available for the rest of the calendar year due to a hip injury,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told reporters

November 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Berlin

AFP
Dortmund’s German midfielder Felix Nmecha during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United FC in Dortmund, western Germany on November 7, 2023.

Dortmund’s German midfielder Felix Nmecha during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United FC in Dortmund, western Germany on November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has been ruled out until 2024 with a hip injury, coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Thursday.

"Felix Nmecha will not be available for the rest of the calendar year due to a hip injury," Terzic told reporters.

"It's a complicated part of the body and we need to give him a break."

Nmecha moved to Dortmund from Wolfsburg in the close-season in a deal worth 30 million euros ($32.7 million).

The midfielder scored the winning goal in Dortmund's Champions League match at Newcastle in October.

Born in Hamburg, Nmecha and brother Lukas grew up in England and both came through the Manchester City academy before going on to represent Germany.

After an unbeaten start to the season, Dortmund now sit fifth after losing their last two matches against Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, slipping 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"We take the responsibility of our last Bundesliga games with us and want to show on Saturday against Gladbach that we can do better," said Terzic.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.