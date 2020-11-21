Dortmund’s Haaland wins 2020 Golden Boy award

Haaland beat Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies to the award, which is given to the best under-21 player from one of the top-flight European leagues.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award after an impressive start at the Bundesliga club, Italian newspaper Tuttosport announced on Saturday.

Haaland beat Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies to the award, which is given to the best under-21 player from one of the top-flight European leagues.

The Norwegian scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, which included 16 for Dortmund following his mid-season transfer from Austrian club Salzburg.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 11 games in all competitions this season, including four goals in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix won the award last year.