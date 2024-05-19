ADVERTISEMENT

Dortmund hero Marco Reus buys beer for all the team's fans at his final Bundesliga game

Published - May 19, 2024 03:03 am IST - DORTMUND, Germany

Borussia Dortmund favorite Marco Reus has bought beer for nearly a whole stadium of the team’s fans at his final Bundesliga game for the club

AP

Dortmund’s Marco Reus applauds as he is congratulated before the Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt 98 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on May 18, 2024. This is Reus’s last game with Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund favourite Marco Reus bought beer for nearly a whole stadium of the team’s fans at his final Bundesliga game for the club on May 18.

“It was planned in advance,” Reus said. “It was perfect, I’m unbelievably grateful for all the love people have shown me."

Before treating everyone to a drink, he treated them on the field to a goal and setting up another in the 4-0 win over Darmstadt.

More than 81,000 supporters attended the match, though not all were of beer-drinking age, but many will have availed of the captain’s offer, possibly more than once.

Dortmund posted on X a note signed by Reus in which he says, “Thank you for everything! The farewell beer on me,” followed by a smiley face and “your Marco.”

Dortmund didn’t show the final bill.

Dortmund’s Marcus Reus is thrown into the air after Borussia Dortmund’s match against SV Darmstadt 98 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

The 34-year-old Reus is leaving Dortmund after 12 years at the club. He scored with a spectacular free kick in the 38th minute after setting up Ian Maatsen for the opener.

“You could hardly think it any nicer,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “It would be a perfect farewell if we didn’t want to crown him again in two weeks. So it was his last act here, but there’s another to come. We’re taking a good feeling with us to Wembley.”

Dortmund next faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Reus said he wants to continue his career, though didn’t say where. “I want to play on because I feel good and believe in myself, but first the Champions League final is in focus,” he said.

Reus won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2017 and 2021 after rejoining his hometown club from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2012. He was player of the year in 2012 and 2019. Altogether, he scored 170 goals in 428 games for Dortmund.

He scored 15 goals in 48 games for Germany, but missed out on important tournaments because of injuries.

