Dogged Levante holds Atletico

Napoli makes it five wins in as many home games to retake top spot

Atletico Madrid spurned the chance to move level on points with Real Madrid on Thursday after conceding from two penalties, the second in the 89th minute, to draw 2-2 away at Levante.

Atletico led twice at the City of Valencia Stadium as Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring before Matheus Cunha’s first goal for the club looked to have sealed victory.

But each time Levante hit back from the spot after a Luis Suarez foul and then a late handball by Renan Lodi allowed Enis Bardhi to convert from 12 yards.

Diego Simeone was also sent off towards the end of the contest as Atletico edge up to fifth, five points off early leader Real Sociedad, albeit with a game in hand.

Real Sociedad earlier returned to the top of the table after it won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo.

Simeone had said before the game he was “worried but busy” trying to fix his team’s unexpected fragility in defence, with this game making it seven goals conceded in the last three games.

Atletico has won only one of its last four league matches, against Barcelona, after a surprise defeat by Alaves and draws with Real Sociedad and now Levante.

Napoli made it five wins in five home games this season with a 3-0 victory over Bologna on Thursday to go back to the top of Serie A.

Napoli lost its 100% record last weekend with a 0-0 draw at Roma after eight successive wins but Luciano Spalletti’s side was back to its best against Bologna.

Napoli, which is now unbeaten in 16 games at home stretching back to January, has 28 points and leads AC Milan on goal difference. Champion Inter Milan is third.

The results: La Liga: Celta Vigo 0 lost to Real Sociedad 2 (Isak 55, Elustondo 79); Granada 1 (Jorge Molina 90+7) drew with Getafe 1 (Unal 37); Levante 2 (Bardhi 37-pen, 90-pen) drew with Atletico Madrid 2 (Griezmann 12, Cunha 76).

Serie A: Napoli 3 (Ruiz 18, Insigne 41-pen, 62-pen) bt Bologna 0.