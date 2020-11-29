Diego Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter, reports Argentine news agency

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona shakes hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina on November 11, 2020. Photo: Handout via AFP

Buenos Aires

29 November 2020 21:56 IST

Police raided Leopoldo Luque’s surgery and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to television images and judicial sources, the Telam news agency reported.

Diego Maradona’s doctor was on November 29 being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentine legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.

The probe was triggered by concerns raised by three of Maradona's daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, judicial sources said.

"Our investigations are ongoing, we are talking to witnesses including members of the family" of Maradona, a source close to the San Isidro inquiry said.

Dr. Luque, who declined to comment when contacted by AFP, had posted a photograph of himself with Maradona on the day the 60-year-old left hospital on November 12, eight days after surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona returned home to Tigre where he received round the clock medical care. He died of a heart attack on November 25, and was buried on November 26 at the Jardin de Paz cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.