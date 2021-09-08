Diaz replaces Fowler as EB coach

Barely a couple of weeks after Shree Cements decided to continue its support to East Bengal, the club parted ways with Liverpool legend and coach Robbie Fowler and announced the appointment of former Real Madrid youth team coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz for the new season.

The club missed the greater part of the transfer season this year too due to differences with Shree Cements. A last-minute arrangement saw East Bengal continue its deal with the current investor. However, the late reconciliation did not help the team.

East Bengal has a squad of Indian players mostly on loan and is yet to sign a foreign player. Since it has decided to switch to a Spanish support staff under Diaz, after trying out the English system under Fowler in its debut year, the Kolkata giant is likely to change its roster of overseas players. This will push back its pre-season preparations once again.