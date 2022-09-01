Football

DFB-Pokal 2022/23 | Sadio Mané scores in 5-0 Bayern win, Timo Werner hits hat-trick in 8-0 Leipzig rout

Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win in DFB Pokal.

Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup.

Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegalese forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead in the 35th minute. He then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel — another new signing — in first-half injury time.

Bayern’s next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala — his fifth in as many games — before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up late on after Mané set him up.

On Tuesday, former Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started its cup defense with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen.


