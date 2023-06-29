HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Determined to maintain unbeaten run: Chhetri

In a high-octane and ill-tempered SAFF Championship contest against Kuwait, India took the lead in the first-half injury time following Chhetri's 92nd international goal.

June 29, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Indian player Sunil Chhetri and Kuwait’s Sultan Al Enezi during SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Kuwait at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Indian player Sunil Chhetri and Kuwait’s Sultan Al Enezi during SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Kuwait at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A draw feel likes a defeat, but inspirational Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is determined to maintain their unbeaten run intact, a splendid home run that stretches to almost four years.

In a high-octane and ill-tempered SAFF Championship contest against Kuwait, India took the lead in the first-half injury time following Chhetri's 92nd international goal.

However, an unlucky own goal from Anwar Ali in second-half injury time put a heartbreaking end to India's hopes of topping the group.

"To a large extent, we could do exactly what we had trained for. They are not an easy side. This team can play, and we could see that. But we matched their energy, and for most of the time, I think we did well, "said Chhetri.

"But the feeling that comes to our mind is that of a loss because we conceded at the last moment," he added.

"Clean sheet was one of our targets, which went out of the window. All of us in the dressing room are a little bit disheartened about that. Now, it's the unbeaten run that we want to keep as long as possible." India are unbeaten in all nine matches played in 2023. At home, the run stretches to almost four years, with the last defeat coming in Guwahati against Oman in September 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Chhetri further backed Anwar who conceded the own goal in the dying minutes that cancelled India's 1-0 lead.

"It's not Anwar, it's the country that conceded," captain Sunil Chhetri was quick to clarify.

"It's an own goal. It can happen to anyone. We are professional enough not to talk about it. I hope the kid shrugs it off. We all have his back," he said.

"Technical mistakes are something that we do not take too seriously. We just work on our effort. Sometimes I miss silly goals that I shouldn't have. If somebody makes a silly challenge, then we get a penalty against us. It all happens in football. It's now in the past," Chhetri stated.

Amidst all the craziness, there was a silver lining of sorts as Chhetri hit a new milestone with his 92nd international goal -- 23 of those have now come in the SAFF Championship, making him the joint top-scorer in the history of the competition alongside Maldives' Ali Ashfaq.

For Chhetri, however, not goals but trophies matter the most.

"I don't think about these things. I'm not trying to be arrogant, but I don't take goals too seriously. Once when I'm done in a few years, we can talk about it with a nice burger and a beer," he laughed.

"For now, I really appreciate the love that I get across the whole country, especially here as it is my home ground. I try my best to give whatever I have on the pitch," the skipper signed off.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.