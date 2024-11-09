ADVERTISEMENT

Deserving finalists Calicut and Forca Kochi to battle it out for Super League Kerala crown

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

When the two sides met in the league phase, Calicut won a match (1-0) while the other was drawn (1-1)

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Raring to go: Host Calicut, the highest-scoring team in the league, will be confident coming into the tie. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is only apt that the two teams that finished first and second in the league table should contest the final of the inaugural Super League Kerala. The expectations are high about Sunday night’s clash at the Corporation Stadium between host Calicut FC and Forca Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the two sides met in the league phase, Calicut FC won a match (1-0) while the other was drawn (1-1). Calicut is also the league’s highest-scoring team, having pumped in 20 goals on its way to the summit clash.

But the league’s top-scorer is a Kochi striker though – Dori, the Brazilian who has netted five. There are two Calicut players with four goals apiece (Kervens Belfort and Gani Nigam).

ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut coach Ian Gillan said his team wasn’t going to underestimate Forca. “Their defensive record speaks for itself, and we will need to be smart in breaking them down,” he said. “We have worked on our offensive movements, transitions, and creating spaces to exploit, and we’ll look to put that into action from the first whistle.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His counterpart Mario Lemos said the final could be a tactical battle. “Our team has worked hard to refine both our defensive organisation and our attacking patterns,” he said.

“We will look to neutralise Calicut’s attacking threats while exploiting the spaces that will open up as the match progresses. It is about finding that perfect balance between defence and attack, and we are confident we can do that against a quality side like Calicut.”

The kick-off is at 8 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US