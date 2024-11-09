 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deserving finalists Calicut and Forca Kochi to battle it out for Super League Kerala crown

When the two sides met in the league phase, Calicut won a match (1-0) while the other was drawn (1-1)

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Raring to go: Host Calicut, the highest-scoring team in the league, will be confident coming into the tie.

Raring to go: Host Calicut, the highest-scoring team in the league, will be confident coming into the tie. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is only apt that the two teams that finished first and second in the league table should contest the final of the inaugural Super League Kerala. The expectations are high about Sunday night’s clash at the Corporation Stadium between host Calicut FC and Forca Kochi.

When the two sides met in the league phase, Calicut FC won a match (1-0) while the other was drawn (1-1). Calicut is also the league’s highest-scoring team, having pumped in 20 goals on its way to the summit clash.

But the league’s top-scorer is a Kochi striker though – Dori, the Brazilian who has netted five. There are two Calicut players with four goals apiece (Kervens Belfort and Gani Nigam).

Calicut coach Ian Gillan said his team wasn’t going to underestimate Forca. “Their defensive record speaks for itself, and we will need to be smart in breaking them down,” he said. “We have worked on our offensive movements, transitions, and creating spaces to exploit, and we’ll look to put that into action from the first whistle.”

His counterpart Mario Lemos said the final could be a tactical battle. “Our team has worked hard to refine both our defensive organisation and our attacking patterns,” he said.

“We will look to neutralise Calicut’s attacking threats while exploiting the spaces that will open up as the match progresses. It is about finding that perfect balance between defence and attack, and we are confident we can do that against a quality side like Calicut.”

The kick-off is at 8 p.m.

Published - November 09, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.