Dennerby names 23-member India women's football squad for Jordan and Uzbekistan tours

March 16, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - New Delhi

India women's football head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday named a 23-member squad for the international friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan later this month.

The senior women's national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

These matches are being played in preparation for the team's participation in the first round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

India, placed in Group G, will take on hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in a round robin format of the AFC Olympic qualifiers from April 4-10.

The seven group winners from the first round of the qualifiers will join Asia’s five highest-ranked teams -- DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Republic of Korea - in the second round in October.

The squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament will be named after the friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Squad for friendly matches:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan.

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Roja Devi Asem, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary.