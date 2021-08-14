Dennerby named head coach of the senior women’s National team

The Swede will oversee preparations for the Asian Cup to be hosted by India in early 2022

India set in motion the preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup by announcing Swedish manager Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the senior women’s National team on Friday.

Dennerby, who was appointed the head coach of Indian women’s U-17 team in 2019, has been given the bigger responsibility ahead of the Women’s Asian Cup which will be hosted by the country early next year from January 20 to February 6.

Immediately after his appointment as the National coach, Dennerby announced a list of 30 probables for a senior national team preparatory camp which will be held in Jamshedpur from August 16, an All India Football Federation release said. With the Indian Super League season yet to be announced, the camp will be held in the Jamshedpur FC’s training facility in the Steel City for an unspecified period.

Dennerby will be overseeing the preparations of the senior national women’s team till the Asian Cup and then will move to take charge of the Indian U-17 World Cup squad after the completion of the continental competition. The U17 Women’s World Cup will be held in India from October 2022. The veteran Swedish coach said that it will be a big challenge getting the Indian women’s team ready for the continental event.

“It is an honour to be taking over as the Head Coach of the Indian Senior Women’s National team. I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it,” Dennerby told the AIFF website.

Composite calendar

The AIFF announced that it will be working out a composite calendar in consultation with Dennerby and relevant stakeholders. The calendar will also look to include a number of International exposure tours for the Women’s Team leading to the AFC Asian Cup India 2022.

At the domestic level, the national federation is also planning to have the Senior National Women’s Championships in November and is “looking for a probable window” for the Hero IWL in March/April 2022 in Bhubaneswar.

The probables for senior women’s National camp: Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda. Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi. Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha. Forwards: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.