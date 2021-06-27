Denmark makes a statement with classy win

Dolberg leads the 4-0 hammering of Wales as the Danes motor into quarterfinals; Maehle, Brathwaite also score

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.

He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg’s strike partner Braithwaite.

Glaring opportunity

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark’s lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Wales’ frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved for by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

Wales needed a moment of magic from captain Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey bu that never came.

Earlier, a framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played.

Welsh wishes

The Wales jersey had “CHRISTIAN” written on top of Eriksen’s No. 10 and BRYSIA WELLA underneath. Brysia wella means get well soon in Welsh.

Kjaer, Wales captain Gareth Bale and the three match officials in Amsterdam then posed for a photo with the framed jersey moments before kickoff.

The result: Wales 0 lost to Denmark 4 (Dolberg 27, 48, Maehle 88, Braithwaite 90+4).