Delhi FC holds Bengaluru FC in Durand Cup

KOLKATA

19 September 2021 00:36 IST

Willis Plaza scored twice within four minutes for Delhi FC

Second division side Delhi FC held former Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) to a 2-2 draw in a Group C match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Mohun Bagan ground on Saturday.

Despite playing under slushy conditions, BFC opened the scoring in the 27th minute through N. Shiva Sakthi.

Strong comeback

But Delhi made a strong comeback after the break and established the lead as Willis Plaza struck twice within four minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

Substitute Bidyashagar Singh denied Delhi the chance of a victory, scoring the equaliser in the final quarter.

The result kept BFC, the only unbeaten side in the group, at the top with four points while Delhi continued at the bottom with just one point.

The contest for the two quarterfinal berths thus remained wide open and the two qualifiers will now be decided in the final round matches of the group scheduled on Tuesday.

The result:

Delhi FC 2 (Willis Plaza 58, 62) drew with Bengaluru FC 2 (N. Siva Sakthi 27, Bidhyashagar Singh 75).