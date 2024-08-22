Defender Pierre Kalulu joins Juventus on loan from AC Milan

French defender Pierre Kalulu has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Turin giants announced on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Juventus have an option to buy Kalulu permanently for 14 million euros ($15.6 million) at the end of his loan.

Thiago Motta's Juve made a winning start to their bid for a first Serie A title since 2020 at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Como.

