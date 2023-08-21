ADVERTISEMENT

Deal close for France’s Pavard, says Inter CEO Marotta

August 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Italian media report that Inter will shell out an initial 30 million euros with five million euros of potential add-ons to recruit the 27-year-old.

AFP

Benjamin Pavard. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter are set to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, the Serie A club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed on Monday.

“There won’t be any announcement today (Monday), but everything is OK,” Marotta said to Radio Serie A.

“Any player we look for has to be good, have experience and an aura about them -- Pavard fulfils all three of those criteria.”

France full-back Pavard has been angling for a move from Bayern after seven years in Germany, the last three-and-a-half at Bayern where he has won four league titles and the 2020 Champions League.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Italian media report that Inter will shell out an initial 30 million euros ($32.7 million) with five million euros of potential add-ons to recruit the 27-year-old.

Inter began their new Serie A campaign with a straight-forward 2-0 win over Monza on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US