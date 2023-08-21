HamberMenu
Deal close for France’s Pavard, says Inter CEO Marotta

Italian media report that Inter will shell out an initial 30 million euros with five million euros of potential add-ons to recruit the 27-year-old.

August 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

AFP
Benjamin Pavard. File.

Benjamin Pavard. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter are set to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, the Serie A club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed on Monday.

“There won’t be any announcement today (Monday), but everything is OK,” Marotta said to Radio Serie A.

“Any player we look for has to be good, have experience and an aura about them -- Pavard fulfils all three of those criteria.”

France full-back Pavard has been angling for a move from Bayern after seven years in Germany, the last three-and-a-half at Bayern where he has won four league titles and the 2020 Champions League.

Italian media report that Inter will shell out an initial 30 million euros ($32.7 million) with five million euros of potential add-ons to recruit the 27-year-old.

Inter began their new Serie A campaign with a straight-forward 2-0 win over Monza on Saturday.

