Football

de Beek to the rescue for the Netherlands

Sorry pal: The Netherlands’ Donny Van de Beek may well be saying that to Spain’s Hector Bellerin after snatching a draw.  

Donny van de Beek put his Manchester United troubles behind him to score the equaliser as the Netherlands came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Spain in a friendly on Wednesday. Spain had taken the lead when Sergio Canales scored his first international goal.

Finland spoiled Marcus Thuram’s party on Wednesday after beating France 2-0 on the day the attacker emulated his father Lilian Thuram by making his debut for Les Bleus.

Important results: Turkey 3 (Tosun 23-pen, Turuc 41, Under 58) drew with Croatia 3 (Budimir 32, Pasalic 53, Brekalo 56); Denmark 2 (Wind 61, Bah 74) bt Sweden 0; the Netherlands 1 (Van de Beek 47) drew with Spain 1 (Canales 19); Belgium 2 (Batshuayi 49, 70) bt Switzerland 1 (Mehmedi 12); Italy 4 (Grifo 14, 75-pen, Bernardeschi 27, Orsolini 86-pen) bt Estonia 0; Germany 1 (Waldschmidt 13) bt Czech Republic 0; Portugal 7 (Neto 8, Paulinho 29, 61, Sanches 56, Garcia 76-og, Ronaldo 85, Felix 88) bt Andorra 0; Poland 2 (Piatek 40, Moder 63) bt Ukraine 0; France 0 lost to Finland 2 (Forss 28, Valakari 31).

