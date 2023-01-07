ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan

January 07, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - LONDON

David Beckham’s son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season

AP

Football player Romeo Beckham poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

David Beckham's son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season.

Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason.

But he's impressed the club enough to arrange for his Inter Milan II, the reserve team of the MLS club co-owned by his father, to loan him subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old midfielder will help Brentford B challenge for the Premier League Cup — for under-21 players — and play matches overseas.

“I'm very proud and very happy to be here,” Beckham said on Friday.

Also happy was B team coach Neil MacFarlane.

“Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of,” MacFarlane said. “I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.”

Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before the reserve side was renamed Inter Miami II last year. They play in MLS Next Pro, and Beckham led the league last season in assists with 10.

