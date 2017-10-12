Football

Data Point — Brazilian hegemony

Captain Lionel Messi’s hat-trick against Ecuador on Tuesday helped Argentina qualify for the 17 time for the football World Cup finals. Brazil tops the list of countries with maximum qualifications to every World Cup final tournament including the one to be held in 2018.

The top 10 finals appearances:

