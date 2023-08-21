Daily Quiz | On women footballers

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Which player won the Golden Ball for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Name the club and the country she represents. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Aitana Bonmati, FC Barcelona, Spain SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This woman footballer who is still active holds the record for the most international goals (190 in 322 games played for her country). Name her and the country she plays for. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Christine Sinclair, Canada SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Which country holds the record for most number of Women’s World Cup championships? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : United States SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Spain joins a list of just two countries which have won both the men’s and the women’s World Cup. Name the other country. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Germany SHOW ANSWER