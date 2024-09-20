Daily Quiz | On the UEFA Champions League

1 / 5 | The tournament started in 1956 as the European Cup and got a facelift in 1992 to become the now-replaced version, the UCl. Name the inaugral winners of both versions

2 / 5 | What is the most significant change in the latest version of the tournament?

3 / 5 | Real Madrid is regarded as the ‘kings of Europe’ for their record 15 tournament wins, along with records like most goals scored and most matches won. Which team holds both the record for most defeats and most goals conceded in the tournament?

4 / 5 | Name the only club outside the top five leagues to win the tournament in the 21st century?

5 / 5 | Who were the finalists when the infamous Heysel disaster took place?