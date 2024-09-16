Daily Quiz | On La Liga

1 / 8 | Which club won the inaugural season in 1929-30 and which one won the latest in 2023-24?

2 / 8 | Who holds the record for having scored the most goals in La Liga history?

3 / 8 | Who are the two players holding the record for the most appearances in La Liga history?

4 / 8 | How many non-EU players can be named by a side for each match?

5 / 8 | What is the name of the second division to which lowly placed clubs in La Liga are relegated to?

6 / 8 | Name the founding member club of the La Liga that got promoted for the current season?

7 / 8 | Which are the three founding clubs that have never been relegated from the prime division in La Liga history?

8 / 8 | Who scored the first hat-trick in the 2024-25 season?