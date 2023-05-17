Daily Quiz | On La Liga
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, top centre, holds a scarf as he and other players celebrate from a bus during a parade to celebrate winning La Liga in Barcelona, Spain, on May 15, 2023. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
The highest scorer in La Liga this year has been Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona. If he maintains this record till Round 38, which trophy will he win? And who is it named after?
Answer : Pichichi trophy, named after Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, a striker who played for Athletic Bilbao in the 1910s
2 / 5 |
Barcelona’s goalkeeper has conceded only 13 goals this season - the least by any keeper in the league. If that record holds till the last round, what trophy will he win? And who is it named after?
Answer : Zamora trophy, named for Ricardo Zamora, a goalkeeper who played for two decades between 1916 and 1936 for Espanyol, Barcelona and Real Madrid
3 / 5 |
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are placed first and second in the list of top overall goal scorers in La Liga. Who is placed third and which club did he predominantly play for?
Answer : Telmo Zarra, Athletic Bilbao
4 / 5 |
The club in question 3 has a distinctive feature in terms of how it selects players to play for the club – a tradition that has lasted since club origins. What is the feature?
Answer : Since 1912, the club has a policy wherein it will only sign players who were born in Basque [language/ethnicity] Country or who learned their football skills at a Basque club
5 / 5 |
Which team, currently languishing in 19th place, did Barcelona beat to capture the 2022-23 title? The team also holds the record for the most overall number of losses in La Liga.
