Daily Quiz | On La Liga

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | The highest scorer in La Liga this year has been Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona. If he maintains this record till Round 38, which trophy will he win? And who is it named after? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pichichi trophy, named after Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, a striker who played for Athletic Bilbao in the 1910s SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Barcelona’s goalkeeper has conceded only 13 goals this season - the least by any keeper in the league. If that record holds till the last round, what trophy will he win? And who is it named after? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Zamora trophy, named for Ricardo Zamora, a goalkeeper who played for two decades between 1916 and 1936 for Espanyol, Barcelona and Real Madrid SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are placed first and second in the list of top overall goal scorers in La Liga. Who is placed third and which club did he predominantly play for? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Telmo Zarra, Athletic Bilbao SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The club in question 3 has a distinctive feature in terms of how it selects players to play for the club – a tradition that has lasted since club origins. What is the feature? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Since 1912, the club has a policy wherein it will only sign players who were born in Basque [language/ethnicity] Country or who learned their football skills at a Basque club SHOW ANSWER