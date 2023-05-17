HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On La Liga
Premium

FC Barcelona are the 2022-23 Spanish La Liga champions for the 27th time after taking an insurmountable lead on Sunday. Here’s a quiz on La Liga history

May 17, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On La Liga
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, top centre, holds a scarf as he and other players celebrate from a bus during a parade to celebrate winning La Liga in Barcelona, Spain, on May 15, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The highest scorer in La Liga this year has been Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona. If he maintains this record till Round 38, which trophy will he win? And who is it named after? 
Answer : Pichichi trophy, named after Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, a striker who played for Athletic Bilbao in the 1910s
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.