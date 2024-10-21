Daily quiz | On Indian men’s football

1 / 6 | Who is known as the father of Indian football? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhakari SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which club is regarded as the first football club India? Which sports is the club believed to have been for originally? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Calcutta FC, Rugby SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which year did Indian football team set out on its first known official international tour? To which country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1924, to Sri Lanka SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which is the first official international tournament that India participated in? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : London Olympics 1948 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the Indian footballer who scored one of the quickest goals in international football just 12 seconds after kick-off? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : I.M. Vijayan SHOW ANSWER