Daily quiz | On Indian men’s football
Premium

Men’s club football took a break last week and has resumed international matches. Quiz yourself on some stars in Indian men’s football

Published - October 21, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Vighnesh P. Venkitesh
Daily quiz | On Indian men’s football
This defender led the Indian national team to a gold medal at the 1995 SAF games. File
1 / 6 | Who is known as the father of Indian football? 
Answer : Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhakari
Published - October 21, 2024 05:03 pm IST

