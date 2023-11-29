Daily Quiz | On FC Barcelona
What is the biggest contribution of the Swiss Hans Gamperto to the history of the club?
Answer : His placing an advertisement in ‘Los Deportes’ led to the formation of the club.
In his acceptance speech in 1968, the former president of the club Narcís de Carreras proclaimed a slogan that has become the motto of the club. What did he say?
Answer : ‘Barça, més que un club’ (Barca, more than a club)
In which year did Barcelona become the first European football club in history to achieve the continental treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League) twice after doing it for the first time in 2009?
About which all-time football legend, who was the club’s longest consecutive serving manager, did fellow Barca great Pep Guardiola say ‘he built the cathedral, our job is to maintain and renovate it’?
Why is the club nicknamed ‘Blaugrana’?
Answer : From its traditional home kit of dark shades of blue and red stripes.
One more on nicknames. Which player-turned-manager of the club was nicknamed Floquet de Neu (‘Snowflake’) after a famous albino gorilla in the Barcelona Zoo.
Apart from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Ronaldinho, which other Barcelona players have won the men’s Ballo d’Or?
Answer : Johan Cruyff, Rivaldo, and Hristo Stoitchkov.
