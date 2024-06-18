ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On Copa America
Published - June 18, 2024 05:00 pm IST

A quiz on the Copa America Football Championship that begins in the U.S. on June 20

Soorya Prakash N

Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final. File | Photo Credit: AP

Q: How many countries each from the CONMEBOL and the CONCACAF continental confederations bodies are participating in the Copa America 2024?

A: CONMEBOL – 10 & CONCACAF – 6

Q: Which two countries have won the Championship the most number of times?

A: Argentina & Uruguay – each 15

Q: Which are the two countries out of 10 from CONMEBOL national teams that have not won the Championship yet?

A: Ecuador & Venezuela

Q: Which country is making its debut in the 2024 edition?

A: Canada

Q: Among the current crop of players, who holds the record for having played in most matches?

A: Lionel Messi

Q: In 1959, two editions of the Copa America were played. Which two countries hosted the tournaments?

A: Argentina and Ecuador

Q: Who was the first player to officially win the best player of the tournament award?

A: Carlos Valderrama of Columbia in 1987

Q: 8. Who is the only player to win Copa America both as a player and a coach?

A: Dunga of Brazil – as a player in 1989 & 1997 and as a coach in 2007

