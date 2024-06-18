GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Copa America
Premium

A quiz on the Copa America Football Championship that begins in the U.S. on June 20

Published - June 18, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final. File

Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final. File | Photo Credit: AP

Q: How many countries each from the CONMEBOL and the CONCACAF continental confederations bodies are participating in the Copa America 2024?

A: CONMEBOL – 10 & CONCACAF – 6

Q: Which two countries have won the Championship the most number of times?

A: Argentina & Uruguay – each 15

Q: Which are the two countries out of 10 from CONMEBOL national teams that have not won the Championship yet?

A: Ecuador & Venezuela

Q: Which country is making its debut in the 2024 edition?

A: Canada

Q: Among the current crop of players, who holds the record for having played in most matches?

A: Lionel Messi

Q: In 1959, two editions of the Copa America were played. Which two countries hosted the tournaments?

A: Argentina and Ecuador

Q: Who was the first player to officially win the best player of the tournament award?

A: Carlos Valderrama of Columbia in 1987

Q: 8. Who is the only player to win Copa America both as a player and a coach?

A: Dunga of Brazil – as a player in 1989 & 1997 and as a coach in 2007

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.