Daily Quiz | On the Ballon d’ Or
Published - October 30, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Spanish footballers Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won the prestigious Balon d’ Or presented by France Football on Monday. Here is a quiz on the famed football award.

Franz Beckenbauer, the only defender to win the prize twice. File | Photo Credit: afp

Q: Who is the first and oldest winner of the award?

A: Stanley Mathews

Q: The award for best young player is named after this player who is also the first French footballer to win the prize. Who is he?

A: Raymond Kopa

Q: The award for best goalkeeper is named after the only goalkeeper to win the golden ball, Who is he?

A: Lev Yashin

Q: The first non-European player to win the award has never played in a world cup. Who is he?

A: George Weah

Q: Bonmati won her second consecutive prize on Monday. Which other woman player has the same feat?

A: Alexia Puttellas

Q: For a decade since 2008, either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi won the prize. Who was the last player to win before their streak and who broke their streak?

A: Kaka and Luka Modric

