Daily Quiz | On Argentinian footballers

Tamma Moksha June 27, 2022 12:03 IST

Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrates his birthday on June 24. Here is a quiz on famous Argentinian footballers

1. In the FIFA quarterfinals of 1986, this Argentinian footballer scored the best goal (polled by FIFA 2002) in the World Cup history against England, setting Argentina on a path to win its second World Cup title. Name this player.

Answer: Diego Maradona

2. Name this former physician, footballer and manager, famously called 'el narigón' by his fans, who coached the Argentinian football team to victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Answer: Carlos Bilardo

3. Name the Argentinian footballer who played in the 1930 World Cup finals as a part of the Argentinian team only to go on and win the World Cup in 1934 for Italy, all while dealing with various threats to his safety.

Answer: Luis Monti

4. Considered one of the greatest South American defenders of all time, this former Argentinian player and manager was the captain of the team that won the 1978 World Cup. He was also a part of the 1986 World Cup winning team. Name this person.

Answer: Daniel Passarella

5. Name the Ballon d'Or winner who played for the youth team of Newell's Old Boys club in Argentina. He formed a part of the near-unbeatable Newell's Old Boys nicknamed 'The Machine of '87'. FC Barcelona signed him on the back of a napkin at the age of 12.

Answer: Lionel Messi



