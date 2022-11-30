Daily Quiz | On FC Barcelona
This footballer is among only a handful of players who played for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. He, later on, went on to coach the latter and while doing so, won the club’s fifth Champions League title. Name him.
This former FC Barcelona president was a newspaper owner, activist, and Republican sympathizer, who was shot dead by General Franco’s troops while serving as the president of the club. A Catalan icon, name him.
A former player who still ranks in the top 10 for appearances for the club and a former manager who also assisted football great Johann Cruyff when he coached FC Barcelona, this person is more famous for scouting and recruiting Lionel Messi to the club. Name him.
Apart from the person mentioned in Question 1, only one more coach has won the FIFA Coach of the Year award while managing FC Barcelona. He was also a former player who was part of the 1992 Champions League triumph for the club. Name him and also the only goal scorer in the final of the 1992 Champions League (who also went on to coach the club later)
Answer : Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman
When the coach in Question 4 managed the team during a 55-game unbeaten streak between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, only one player featured in all these games. Name him.
