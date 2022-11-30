  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Stephanie Frappart set to become first woman referee in a men’s FIFA World Cup match in Qatar 2022

Daily Quiz | On FC Barcelona
Premium

The iconic club FC Barcelona was born on 29 November 1899. Here’s a quiz on all things related to the club

November 30, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona’s logo.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This footballer is among only a handful of players who played for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. He, later on, went on to coach the latter and while doing so, won the club’s fifth Champions League title. Name him.

Answer : Luis Enrique
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

sport / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.