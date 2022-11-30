Daily Quiz | On FC Barcelona

1 / 5 | This footballer is among only a handful of players who played for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. He, later on, went on to coach the latter and while doing so, won the club’s fifth Champions League title. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Luis Enrique SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This former FC Barcelona president was a newspaper owner, activist, and Republican sympathizer, who was shot dead by General Franco’s troops while serving as the president of the club. A Catalan icon, name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Josep Sunyol SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A former player who still ranks in the top 10 for appearances for the club and a former manager who also assisted football great Johann Cruyff when he coached FC Barcelona, this person is more famous for scouting and recruiting Lionel Messi to the club. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Carles Rexach SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Apart from the person mentioned in Question 1, only one more coach has won the FIFA Coach of the Year award while managing FC Barcelona. He was also a former player who was part of the 1992 Champions League triumph for the club. Name him and also the only goal scorer in the final of the 1992 Champions League (who also went on to coach the club later) DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman SHOW ANSWER