Daily Quiz | Facts on the first anniversary of FIFA World Cup
Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting XI against Switzerland and became one of the two players to score a hat-trick at Qatar.
What first did the rival managers, France’s Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, achieve when their teams took to the field for the final on December 18, 2022?
Answer : First time both managers in a World Cup final have played in an earlier tournament. Deschamps won the cup with France in 1998 and Scaloni played for Argentina in 2006.
Which were the two teams involved when Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz dished out a record 19 yellow cards, the most for a World Cup match?
Answer : Argentina vs. The Netherlands
If Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé took home the Golden Ball and Silver Ball respectively, which former Golden Ball winner took the honours for the third-best player?
What singular distinction, albeit dubious, did Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey achieve at the Qatar World Cup?
Answer : Shown a straight red and sent off. The other three who saw red had been given a yellow before!
Though perennial favourite Brazil came a cropper again, there was cheer for the Selecao when one of its marksmen won the ‘Goal of the Tournament’ award. Who scored the brilliant goal?
Answer : Richarlison’s scissor kick against Serbia.
Though six goals were scored in regulation time in the summit clash, it fell one short of the all-time record. Which final saw the champion win 5-2?
Answer : Brazil trumping Sweden in 1958.
