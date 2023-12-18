Daily Quiz | Facts on the first anniversary of FIFA World Cup

1 / 6 | What first did the rival managers, France’s Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, achieve when their teams took to the field for the final on December 18, 2022? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : First time both managers in a World Cup final have played in an earlier tournament. Deschamps won the cup with France in 1998 and Scaloni played for Argentina in 2006. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which were the two teams involved when Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz dished out a record 19 yellow cards, the most for a World Cup match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Argentina vs. The Netherlands SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | If Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé took home the Golden Ball and Silver Ball respectively, which former Golden Ball winner took the honours for the third-best player? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Croatia’s Luka Modric. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What singular distinction, albeit dubious, did Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey achieve at the Qatar World Cup? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shown a straight red and sent off. The other three who saw red had been given a yellow before! SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Though perennial favourite Brazil came a cropper again, there was cheer for the Selecao when one of its marksmen won the ‘Goal of the Tournament’ award. Who scored the brilliant goal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Richarlison’s scissor kick against Serbia. SHOW ANSWER