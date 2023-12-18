GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | Facts on the first anniversary of FIFA World Cup
Premium

A quiz on lesser-known facts and trivia on the first anniversary of the FIFA World Cup that came to a close on December 18 last year.

December 18, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | Facts on the first anniversary of FIFA World Cup
Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s starting XI against Switzerland and became one of the two players to score a hat-trick at Qatar.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | What first did the rival managers, France’s Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, achieve when their teams took to the field for the final on December 18, 2022?
Answer : First time both managers in a World Cup final have played in an earlier tournament. Deschamps won the cup with France in 1998 and Scaloni played for Argentina in 2006.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.