Dad ‘super strong’: Pele’s daughter

The legend is undergoing chemotherapy after an operation in Sept. 21

Footballing legend Pele is at home and “super strong” as he recovers from a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said in an Instagram post on Saturday in what appeared to be a rebuttal of media reports that his condition had worsened.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner was discharged from hospital on Thursday after undergoing two days of chemotherapy treatment.

Pele had surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021 and has been in an out of hospital since.

“I don’t know what came out where but everybody is sending me messages, everybody is worried,” she said, before adding, “Nothing has changed.”

“There is nothing new to report. My father goes to the hospital every month. So these things are going to come out now and again, sometimes he’ll go twice a month. But nothing has changed, he is at home, he’s good, recovering well, and is super strong.”