Cup of Nations knockouts from today

Yaounde

22 January 2022 23:06 IST

Underperforming Egypt and Senegal will hope that Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can recapture their Premier League form when the Africa Cup of Nations enters the last-16 stage from Sunday.

Pre-quarterfinal line-up: Burkina Faso v Gabon, Nigeria v Tunisia, Guinea v Gambia, Cameroon v Comoros, Senegal v Cape Verde, Morocco v Malawi, Ivory Coast v Egypt, Mali v Equatorial Guinea.

