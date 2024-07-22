Cuadrat hopeful of a better showing as East Bengal launches a strong squad

Emami East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat hoped for a better performance and greater success for his team as the Kolkata giant presented a star-studded squad ahead of the season, here on Monday.

Having finished ninth in the last Indian Super League edition, the Kalinga Super Cup champion has reinforced its team for the upcoming season.

Among the major additions are Greek striker and ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos, French playmaker Madih Talal, India international Jeakson Singh, and emerging talent David Lalhlansanga.

“Last year, we were struggling to be competitive but with a good effort from our investor Emami Group, the scenario is much better this time. We reached two finals – Durand Cup and Super Cup – and won one trophy (Super Cup).

“But there was not enough depth in the squad for which we struggled in the ISL whenever there were injuries and suspensions. We hope we can put up a better challenge and performance as we have a bigger squad with bigger names,” Cuadrat said looking ahead to the team’s campaign in the upcoming Durand Cup and the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage match against Turkmenistan’s FC Altyn Asyr on August 14 (at Salt Lake Stadium).

The East Bengal squad: Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Debjit Majumder; Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra; Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra; Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant strengthens its foreigners’ roster: Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the name of the sixth foreigner as it signed Australian World Cupper Jamie Maclaren, on Monday. Maclaren, the all-time top scorer and five times A-League Golden Boot winner, signed a four-year deal with the reigning ISL Shield champion. The 30-year-old striker’s arrival will add to Bagan’s attack, which already has the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Greg Stewart and Jason Cummings.

