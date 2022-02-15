Crucial encounter for Chennaiyin, Odisha

Both teams need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs

After suffering heavy defeats in their previous matches, both Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC desperately need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot when they meet in the Hero ISL match at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

Odisha, placed seventh with 21 points from 16 matches, still nurtures a slim chance of entering the playoffs if it beats the struggling Chennaiyin, which is placed a rung below with 19 points from 16 matches. Any other result will greatly reduce Odisha FC’s chances.

Odisha coach Kino Garcia said his team has recovered from the big loss to Mumbai City FC (4-1) in the previous match at Fatorda. The form of striker Jonathas, who has scored in four straight games, is encouraging and Odisha will be looking to convert the chances, something which it failed to do against Mumbai.

"It is a challenge for me. My task will be to get the team together and get the best out of the players"Sabir PashaChennaiyin FC interim coach

Former champion Chennaiyin suffered its heaviest defeat in the league when it was drubbed 5-0 by FC Goa in the last league match. That resulted in the sacking of coach Bozidar Bandovic and the appointment of Sabir Pasha as interim coach. Pasha now has the onerous task of lifting the morale of the side and to break the winless streak.

This season, Chennaiyin has managed to score only 14 goals, the lowest among the 11 teams, and has not scored in three of its last four matches. “It is a challenge for me. My task will be to get the team together and get the best out of the players,’’ he said.