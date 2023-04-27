CRPF find Odisha FC too hot to handle in Indian Women’s League

April 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Odisha FC registered a resounding 6-0 win over CRPF FC in their opening match of the Indian Women's League here on April 27.

Odisha dominated the proceedings from the beginning and had more of the ball possession. They made their first breakthrough in the 20th minute, when Ngangom Bala Devi provided a defence-splitting pass, which resulted in Dangmei Grace heading home to give her side a 1-0 lead.

There was no stopping Odisha after that as they took complete charge and used the width of the pitch to produce a good passing brand of football.

Odisha FC doubled their lead when Juli Kishan's perfect cross inside the box from the left flank was squared off by Cynthia Marcondes.

Before heading into the break, Bala Devi and company found the back of the net two more times to take the game further away from CRPF's reach. Ghanaian forward Faustina Worwornyo Akpo was the first to react on a loose ball inside the box as she slotted it home to make it 3-0, before Serto Lynda Kom tapped home the fourth goal in the additional time.

The winners maintained their tempo after switching sides and showed some good movements on the ball.

With Bala Devi controlling the team's engine in the middle, the side built on their rhythm from the first half. Finally, in the 65th minute, the Odisha skipper claimed the reward for her sheer quality throughout the game.

The No. 10 received the ball just outside the box, took a peek at goal to spot the CRPF goalkeeper off the line and struck well into the top left corner.

Minutes later, Jasoda Munda put the game to bed by adding the sixth goal after she was left unmarked inside the box. Once again, it was Bala Devi's dummy move that baffled the CRPF defence.

Lords put four past Celtic Queens

Elsewhere in Group B, Lords FA picked up a 4-0 win over Celtic Queens FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

The Kochi-based side had four different goalscorers in the morning, with Arya More, Dipika, Sasmita Behera and Akanksha Kandalkar all getting onto the scoresheet.

Eastern Sporting Union edge Kickstart

At the TransStadia, Eastern Sporting Union edged Kickstart FC 1-0. Moirangthem Mandakini Devi's first-half strike was enough for the Manipuri side to down their Karnataka counterpart and grab the three points.