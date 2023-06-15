HamberMenu
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday

June 15, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - ROTTERDAM

Reuters
Croatia’s Luka Modric celebrates scoring the team’s fourth goal in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Netherlands in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 14, 2023

Croatia’s Luka Modric celebrates scoring the team’s fourth goal in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Netherlands in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider.

Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia’s triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game.

The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

