Crivellaro, Rahim end CFC’s winless run

20 December 2020 02:23 IST

The former scores a peach of a goal off a corner kick

Chennaiyin FC ended its four-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

The two-time champion scored early in each half through skipper Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali, its second win of the season helping it move level with Goa on eight points.

CFC struck in the fifth minute, thanks to Crivellaro. His brilliant corner-kick curled into the far post, giving the Goa goalkeeper and defenders no chance.

However, Goa hit back immediately. Jorge Mendoza equalised, slotting home after combining well with Alexander Romario.

In the 53rd minute, Crivellaro collected a neat pass from Sylvestr, charged into the box and needled a pass through to Rahim Ali, who tapped home what proved to be the match-winner.

The result: FC Goa 1 (Mendoza 9) lost to Chennaiyin FC 2 (Crivellaro 5, Rahim 53).

Sunday’s matches: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC (5 p.m.); Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal (7.30 p.m.).