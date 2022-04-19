Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn twin son dies

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had revealed about their twin’s pregnancy, on Instagram, in October. | Photo Credit: @cristiano/instagram

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. The Manchester United striker shared the news Monday on social media.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the post continued. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Five-time Balon d’Or winner Ronaldo, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.