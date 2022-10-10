Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League

AP LIVERPOOL (England)
October 10, 2022 02:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo managed the milestone goal after coming on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United's 2-1 win.

It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer
United Kingdom
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app