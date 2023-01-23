HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cristiano Ronaldo makes winning start at Al Nassr in 1-0 victory over Ettifaq; coach Garcia praises influence on team

Al Nassr's win moved them back to the top of the Saudi League league standings with 33 points from 14 matches

January 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammates after the team’s victory during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Ittifaq Club at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 22, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammates after the team’s victory during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Ittifaq Club at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 22, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental in helping his new team secure victory over Al Ettifaq on Sunday even though he was not involved in the only goal of the match.

Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq, with Ronaldo making his Saudi Pro league debut as captain of the team.

"It's a positive addition when you have a player like Ronaldo as he helps to distract the defenders, which is what happened with our goal," Garcia told reporters.

WATCH: Ronaldo reunited with Real Madrid, club shares video on social media

"Today we created opportunities for him and asked the players to diversify the game between him and Talisca, and we must not forget that he participated in the (exhibition match against) Paris St Germain and did not get enough rest.

"Even with the presence of Ronaldo, it is not easy to win the Saudi League because of ... the strength of the competitors."

Al Nassr's win moved them back to the top of the league standings with 33 points from 14 matches. They are a point ahead of second placed Al Hilal, who have played one game more.

Related Topics

soccer / sports event / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.