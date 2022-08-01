Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo and other players during a drinks break against Rayo Vallecano | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
AP MANCHESTER August 01, 2022 15:40 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 15:40 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old Portuguese played 45 minutes against the La Liga side — his first United appearance since its 4-0 defeat at Brighton last season — before being withdrawn at halftime in a pre-planned move.

He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back.”

United completed its preseason preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was canceled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.

It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.

