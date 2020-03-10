Football

Coronavirus | La Liga to be played behind doors for at least two weeks

Barcelona fans at a Spanish League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
10 March 2020
10 March 2020

La Liga matches will be played without fans for at least the next two rounds of fixtures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Spanish league said on Tuesday.

Barcelona has also said its Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors.

