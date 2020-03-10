FootballBARCELONA 10 March 2020 17:39 IST
Coronavirus | La Liga to be played behind doors for at least two weeks
Barcelona has also said its Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors
La Liga matches will be played without fans for at least the next two rounds of fixtures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Spanish league said on Tuesday.
Barcelona has also said its Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors.
