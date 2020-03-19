Football

Coronavirus | CCFC’s AFC Cup group games put off

Chennai City FC at a practice session. File

Chennai City FC at a practice session. File  

The AFC Champions League has also been postponed

Chennai City FC’s AFC Cup group stage matches have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Wednesday.

The AFC Champions League has also been postponed.

Chennai City drew its opening game 2-2 against Maziya R&C in Group E in Chennai.

It was scheduled to travel to Maldives to take on TC Sports Club on April 15.

The AFC had earlier postponed all AFC Cup West Zone Group Stage matches on March 12 and the latest decision applies to all matches in March and April across the five AFC zones.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 3:30:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/coronavirus-ccfcs-afc-cup-group-games-put-off/article31102681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY