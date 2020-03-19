Coronavirus | CCFC’s AFC Cup group games put off

Chennai City FC’s AFC Cup group stage matches have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Wednesday.
The AFC Champions League has also been postponed.
Chennai City drew its opening game 2-2 against Maziya R&C in Group E in Chennai.
It was scheduled to travel to Maldives to take on TC Sports Club on April 15.
The AFC had earlier postponed all AFC Cup West Zone Group Stage matches on March 12 and the latest decision applies to all matches in March and April across the five AFC zones.
