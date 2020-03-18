Coronavirus | African Nations Championship postponed

Africa’s second biggest international soccer tournament was suspended Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic as the game on the continent neared total shutdown.

The Confederation of African Football said the African Nations Championship scheduled for April 4-25 in Cameroon was postponed indefinitely. The tournament features national teams made up of players who play in their home leagues.

Africa’s top tournament, the African Cup of Nations, is due to be played early next year, also in Cameroon.

Two rounds of qualifying games for the Cup of Nations have already been postponed, as have this month’s African qualifiers for the women’s under-20 World Cup and next month’s qualifiers for the women’s African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon was still willing to host the African Nations Championship, CAF said, but the measures taken by other African governments to restrict travel made it difficult to go ahead.

Morocco and Rwanda had already withdrawn from the tournament.

CAF said the African Nations Championship would take place “as soon as conditions permit.”

UEFA announced Tuesday it was postponing this year’s European soccer championship until 2021.